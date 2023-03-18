Alexander Ovechkin knocked the helmet off St. Louis goaltender Joel Hofer with his throw

The Russian Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin blew the helmet off St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer with his throw. This was announced on the official site National Hockey League (NHL).

The meeting ended with the victory of “St. Louis” with a score of 5:2. The incident happened in the third period. The referees were forced to stop the match, the goalkeeper was not injured. “Everyone knows what kind of shot Ovechkin has, I tried. This one seems to have landed on my chin. The puck flew at a speed of 144 kilometers per hour? Yes, the feeling is not very good, ”Hofer commented on the situation.

The match against Washington was the first for the 22-year-old Hofer since returning from the American Hockey League (AHL), where he played for the Springfield Thunderbirds. Louis signed a contract in 2021.

Ovechkin returned to the ice on March 16 after an injury. The Russian has been playing in the NHL since 2005. He spent all seasons in North America with Washington. Together with the club, the hockey player won the Stanley Cup in 2018. He ranks second in the list of the best scorers in the history of the league, behind only Canadian Wayne Gretzky.