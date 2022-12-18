Ovechkin forcefully threw Toronto player Timmins off the court in an NHL game

The Washington Capitals defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in the National Hockey League (NHL) regular season game. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting ended with the score 5:2. In the second period, the captain of the capital’s team, Alexander Ovechkin, was marked by a power move. The Russian forward threw Canadian hockey player Conor Timmins off the court. Player “Toronto” was on the bench “Washington”.

On December 14, Ovechkin scored a hat-trick in a match against the Chicago Blackhorses (7:3). Thus, he reached the mark of 800 goals in the NHL.

Ovechkin is the best European scorer in NHL history. In the list of the best scorers in the league, he ranks third and is one goal behind Canadian Gordie Howe. The best in the history of the NHL in this indicator is another Canadian, Wayne Gretzky. On account of his 894 abandoned washers.