The Russian forward of the Washington Capitals, Alexander Ovechkin, finished ahead of schedule a meeting of the regular season of the National Hockey League (NHL) against the New York Islanders. Reported by NBC Sports.

The striker stopped going out on the ice at the end of the third period. He also did not take part in overtime and shootouts. The head coach of the Moscow team, Peter Laviolette, did not name the reason for the absence of the Russian. He stressed that he was only informed about Ovechkin’s inaccessibility.

The meeting with the Islanders took place on Friday night, April 23rd. The spectators did not see the goals scored in the main and extra time. In the shootout, the Capitals celebrated their victory.

Ovechkin has scored 24 goals this season and made 18 assists in 43 regular season games. In addition, the Russian has 730 goals in the regular season during his entire career in the NHL. According to this indicator, it is in sixth place.