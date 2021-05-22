Russian Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin is 16th in Stanley Cup goals history. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

Ovechkin scored in the 5th minute of the 3rd period of the fourth match with the Boston Bruins, for him the goal was the 71st in his career in the playoffs of the National Hockey League (NHL).

So, Ovechkin caught up with Brian Trottier (71), 14th place is shared by Patrick Marlowe and Esa Tikkanen (72), and the record belongs to Wayne Gretzky (122).

However, Ovechkin’s goal did not save the Washington Capitals. The team lost to the Boston Bruins, who won 4-1. Brad Marchand, David Pastrnyak, Charlie Coyle and Matt Grizlik were among the winners.

Earlier, Ovechkin commented on his future in the National Hockey League (NHL). He stated that he was concerned about the fate of the team in the Stanley Cup playoffs, not the signing of a new contract. “We want to win the Cup one more time for the city and for us. I want to play 100 percent, I want to make sure that everything is okay with me, ”added the hockey player.

Ovechkin has been playing for the club since 2005. The Russian’s current contract with Washington is valid until the end of the 2020/2021 season. The hockey player became the best sniper of the championship nine times, he also won the Stanley Cup.