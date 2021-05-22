Russian striker Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin finished 16th in goals scored in the Stanley Cup. On Saturday, May 22, reports “Sport-Express“.

He was helped to do this by the puck sent to the Boston Bruins during the fourth match with this team in the 5th minute of the 3rd period. For Ovechkin, she became the 71st in her career in the NHL playoffs.

The Russian on this indicator caught up with Brian Trottier (71), ahead of Steve Yzerman, and the record belongs to Wayne Gretzky (122).

However, Ovechkin’s goal did not save the Washington Capitals from losing. The Boston Bruins won 4-1. The winners were scored by Brad Marchand, David Pastrnyak, Charlie Coyle and Matt Grizzlik.

On May 16, Ovechkin finished third in points among left-handed strikers in his career in the championship playoffs.