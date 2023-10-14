Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin equaled the number of matches played in the National Hockey League (NHL) with former Canadian hockey player, ex-Los Angeles forward Marcel Dionne, according to the data on website NHL presented on October 14th.

Dionne, ranked 54th in the NHL rankings, played 18 seasons in the league between 1971 and 1989 and played 1,348 games.

Ovechkin caught up with the former Los Angeles forward in this indicator on October 13 in a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which ended in a loss to the Washington Capitals with a score of 4:0.

53rd place in the NHL rankings is occupied by former New Jersey forward Kirk Muller, who played 1,349 games, former San Jose forward Patrick Marleau holds the first place with 1,779 games, reports “Sport Express“

Ovechkin topped the ranking of the highest paid NHL players in the 2023/24 season according to Forbes, as the magazine reported on October 6. He received $12.5 million in salary and bonuses and about $5 million in advertising and other business projects. In total, the athlete earned $17.5 million (before taxes and agency fees).

The new NHL season begins on October 10. It will be the 19th for Ovechkin, who played his entire career for the Washington Capitals. With his team, the hockey player won the 2018 Stanley Cup and became the second sniper in the history of the NHL regular championships with 822 goals scored.