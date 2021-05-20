The captain of the Washington Capitals broke his stick on the side and swore at goalkeeper Ilya Samsonov after the team was defeated in the third match of the first round of the National Hockey League (NHL) playoffs against the Boston Bruins. The corresponding video was published in his Twitter sports journalist Brady Trettenero.

The game, which took place in Boston at the TD Garden arena, ended 3-2 in the second overtime. Taylor Hall, Brad Marchand and Craig Smith scored at Boston. Among Washington’s players, Ovechkin and Nick Dowd scored goals.

The hosts’ victorious goal hailed thanks to the mistake of goalkeeper Samsonov, for whom the game was the first in the Stanley Cup. During the match, he repulsed 40 shots on goal.

As a result of the game, “Boston” took the lead in the series to four wins – 2-1. The next meeting will take place at the team’s home stadium on 22 May.

On May 16, the Washington Capitals defeated the Boston Bruins on home ice in overtime in the first leg of the first round of the National Hockey League (NHL) playoffs. The assists of the Russian striker Alexander Ovechkin helped Washington win.