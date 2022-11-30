Ovechkin scores 403rd and breaks Gretzky’s record for goals in NHL away games

Russian striker “Washington Capitals” Alexander Ovechkin scored two goals in the regular season match of the National Hockey League (NHL). This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

Against the Vancouver Canucks, he scored a brace in the 6th and 12th minutes. Thus, the Russian scored the 403rd career goal in NHL away games, surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s record.

In total, Ovechkin has 793 goals in 1298 games in his career. He is the best European scorer in the NHL. In the overall ranking, the Russian is second only to Canadian Wayne Gretzky, who scored 894 goals, and Howe with 801 goals.

Ovechkin has been with Washington since 2005. He won the Stanley Cup with the club in 2018.