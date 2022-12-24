Russian hockey player “Washington Capitals” Alexander Ovechkin scored the 802nd puck in the match against the “Winnipeg Jets” and thus came in second place in terms of goals in the National Hockey League (NHL). The game took place on Saturday, December 24th.

In the 19th minute, Ovechkin opened the scoring in the match, then in the 60th minute, the forward scored the puck into an empty net. According to the results of the game, the Russian was recognized as the best player of the match.

The NHL regular season match was held at the Capital One Arena stadium in Washington (USA). The meeting ended with the victory of the hosts with a score of 4:1.

With his result, Alexander Ovechkin beat Canadian Gordie Howe (801 goals). The first place in the list of the best NHL snipers is held by Canadian Wayne Gretzky with a score of 894 washers.

Gordie Howe’s son Mark congratulated Ovechkin on his 802nd goal and wished him Gretzky’s record.

Earlier in the day, Ovechkin equaled Gordie Howe in goals scored his 801st NHL goal.

It was also reported that the Winnipeg Jets players in full force congratulated the captain of the Washington Capitals on reaching second place in goals in the NHL. At the end of the game, the hockey players of the team shook hands with the Russian and congratulated him on his achievement.

The day before, Ovechkin was recognized as the best player of the Washington Capitals match with the Ottawa Senators in the regular season of the National Hockey League. In addition to two assists, he made six shots on target, bringing his career total to 6211. Ovechkin broke the NHL record held by Canadian Ray Burke, who had 6209 attempts.