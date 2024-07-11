Ovechkin: Ronaldo tried hard at Euro 2024, which was a failure for Portugal

Captain of the National Hockey League club Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin assessed the performance of the Portuguese national team forward Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2024. He shared his opinion in a conversation on YouTube-channel “This is football, brother!”

“It’s clear that it was a disastrous championship, but I think he tried, he didn’t want to end the championship like that,” Ovechkin said. He noted that it means a lot to fans to see Ronaldo play.

Ronaldo has failed to score in a major international tournament for the first time in his career. At Euro 2024, the 39-year-old Portuguese played all five matches, notching one assist.

Portugal were knocked out in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, losing to France. The teams were unable to determine a winner in regular and extra time, and the French were more accurate in the penalty shootout.