Alexander Ovechkin arrived at CSKA Arena to participate in the NHL and KHL All-Star Game

Washington Capitals Russian forward Alexander Ovechkin arrived at Moscow’s CSKA Arena to participate in the Russian All-Star Game of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). A video of the forward’s arrival was published in Telegram-event channel.

The Russian brought several sticks with him and greeted those present in the locker room. The meeting will begin at 15:00 Moscow time.

In addition to Ovechkin, Alexander Radulov, Artemiy Panarin, Evgeni Malkin, Ilya Kovalchuk and other famous hockey players will take part in the game. The bulk of the proceeds from the event will go to charity.

Ovechkin has been playing in the National Hockey League (NHL) since 2005, and has played for Washington throughout his overseas career. The Russian is the 2018 Stanley Cup winner. He has won the World Championship three times as part of the Russian national team.