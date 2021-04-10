Russian Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin scored in the National Hockey League (NHL) regular season away game against the Buffalo Sabers. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The striker’s goal in the 12th minute helped the capital team to win with a score of 4: 3 (2: 1, 1: 1, 1: 1). For Ovechkin, the goal was 21st of the season, now he has 36 points scored (21 goals and 15 assists). The forward was named the second star of the match.

In addition, the 35-year-old Russian has scored the 727th goal of his career in the NHL regular season and is close to the fifth-best snipers in the league in history, Marcel Dionne. Until the result of the Canadian Ovechkin, there are four goals left.

Washington has 56 points in 41 games this season. The team tops the Eastern Division standings.