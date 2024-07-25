Ovechkin expressed hope that he will be able to play in both the World Championship and the Olympics

Russian forward and captain of the National Hockey League (NHL) club Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin answered a question about participation in the World Championship and the Olympic Games. His words are quoted on website Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RIHF).

Ovechkin expressed hope that he will be able to play both at the World Championship and the Olympics. The hockey player shared that the Games left special impressions on him. “It’s a pity that we couldn’t win medals. But the atmosphere that reigned at the training camp and the Games was wonderful,” he noted.

The striker admitted that he misses international tournaments and the atmosphere in the national team. “Naturally, when you play for the national team, everything is perceived differently. The same training camps, all your guys, the atmosphere in the hotel – and it is impossible to describe in words. When you play for a club, it is your profession, when you play for the national team, it is your duty,” he emphasized.

Ovechkin has played for the Russian national team in 13 world championships (winning three of them), three Olympics and two World Cups. He missed the 2018 and 2022 games because the National Hockey League (NHL) refused to allow its players to participate in the tournaments.