From the whistles on Monday to the ovation this Saturday. That has happened to Álvaro Morata. Already at the exit of the hotel, people have chanted his name. And when the public address system launched his name, it got a huge round of applause. Banners have also been seen in favor of the player, encouraging him. The fans clothe him, give him affection, as demanded by a Luis Enrique who has kept his word. It is headline above.

Shortly before, Koke Resurreción has referred to his partner in La Roja and with whom he coincided at Atlético. “He is focused, wanting the game to start. And wanting to play and score goals, “he stressed and continued In the line drawn by the group these days, a message of support for the stands. «Today we left the hotel and the people have been incredible. It will aim at us as Seville usually does, “he said.

The Madrilenian was one of the best players in the premiere against Sweden. He is one of the pillars of Luis Enrique’s group and before the meeting he attended the Telecinco microphones. At the foot of the La Cartuja lawn, one of the novelties of this European Championship, the League champion has launched the wish of the whole team: that the grass does not cause the problems of the other day. “Let’s hope he’s a little better,” Koke requested. In the same way, he indicated that the entry of Moreno will not change the idea of ​​the team. We have our same plan. A 4-3-3. We are not going to change much. And the top three – Moreno, Morata and Olmo – can play in any position. We have a clear idea ”; Indian.