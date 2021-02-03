Throughout 13 minutes and 38 seconds, the Argentine athlete Paloma Giordano, 18 years old, recounts in first person the infection suffered by a bacterium that entered her body through the menstrual cup and that ended in an emergency operation for a peritonitis localized to one of your fallopian tubes.

“My infection due to the use of the DRUM. Here I tell you how was my hospitalization and surgery due to a bacterium that seized me from the use of the glass. Help me to spread, so that my story reaches all those girls who use it, and can be attentive to the symptoms! Thanks to all the people who were by my side, now with great force so that this bacterium does not reproduce again. Kisses and thanks to all! Paloma, “wrote the member of the Argentine water ski team in the post he made on his Instagram account.

“I wanted to tell you what happened to me and so that they can spread the word about my case,” the video begins in which he ends up crying as he reviews the 48 hours that elapsed between an ovarian pain and an emergency operation. But looking for something else: raise awareness about the body and the risks of hiding pain with pills without consulting a doctor.

The story takes place on Wednesday, January 27, one day after the end of her menstrual period. “It was strange and I did not give him much ball. But on Thursday I started with a super intense pain. I got up because I could not stand the pain and took some medicines,” he recalled.

In the afternoon, accompanied by her mother, she went to a ward, where the gynecologist made a touch and told her that she could have an inflamed uterus. They drew blood and did a urine test. White blood cells a little high they indicated that “there could be an infection”. But since he felt better and did not have a fever – due to the action of the medications – he left the hospital.

On Thursday night she followed with a dinner in a bar but the early morning surprised her with more intense pain, so she returned to the hospital. An ultrasound ruled out a complication in the ovaries and uterus but the doctors noticed “a little loose fluid in the sac of Douglas”, so they were going to have to operate.

Regarding the intervention, which left three stitches in the lower abdomen, the 18-year-old athlete explained: “I had an infection in my left tubeThere was suspended pus there, localized peritonitis, if it expanded it was super dangerous. The tube was injured and began to leak pus. If he came today, he would not tell it directly. It is necessary to see if it does not make infection again, if they are not going to have to remove the tube “.

“The doctors asked me if it could be something sexually transmitted, but I have not been with anyone for a long time. It is a bacteria that entered my vagina and attacked one of the tubes. It happened to me through the use of the glass. I loved because it was super comfortable and practical but I’m going to have to stop using it. A bacterium entered through the Evacopa. It happened to me, it does not mean that it cannot be used by another girl, because it is very rare that this happens to you. But it happened to me and I wanted to tell it so that they are very careful, “he summed up through tears.

Her testimony generated empathy but also criticism from those who pointed out her for blaming the menstrual cup, an effective and safe method with very low adverse effects if used correctly, according to the British medical journal The Lancet.

In dialogue with Clarion, Giordano clarified that “it could have happened if the bacteria, for example, were in a tampon and you used it.” And he remarked that now he will have to do a medical follow-up of his case, doing studies, to rule out that the bacteria reappear.

Following the case of the athlete from La Plata, the gynecologist Florencia Salort added clarity to her more than 215 thousand followers on Instagram: “Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) exists long before the menstrual cup was invented and is caused mainly by bacteria Chlamydia and Gonorrhea that are transmitted through sexual contact. It can also be caused by other bacteria that live in the vagina or that colonize it. “

“Any item, be it a menstrual cup, tampon, fingers, sex toy, dildo, penis, etc., that enters the vagina or improper hygiene, can increase the probability that microorganisms enter or multiply, modify the pH and cause them to cause infections “, he reinforced.