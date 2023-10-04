Of Vera Martinella

Every year in Italy 5,200 women get sick, especially between the ages of 50 and 69. Diagnosis is often delayed due to unspecific symptoms. Diagnosis and therapies performed by those with experience improve the outlook

Still considered today one of the most difficult tumors to treatovarian cancer affects approximately every year in Italy 5,200 women and cause three thousand deaths, also because the diagnosis is late in 70% of cases, given that the disease does not cause specific symptoms in the initial stages. However, on the treatment front, finally, important steps forward that allow us to talk about healing, an unexpected goal even just a few years ago. “However, a change of course is needed to improve the fate of patients, who are still too often unaware of essential things to have a greater chance of recovery” he underlines Nicoletta Ceranapresident of Alliance Against Ovarian Cancer – Acto Italiawhich has just presented a new project to the Ministry of Health, the white paper on ovarian cancer «Let’s change course» and a Manifesto with the seven priority actions to improve the care of women with this neoplasm.

Only seek treatment from those who have experience What, then, do patients who find themselves dealing with ovarian cancer need? First of all more information on the disease and on specialized centres: if today around 70% of women know about the disease (a clear reversal of the percentage compared to ten years ago, when only 30% had heard of it), unfortunately still today fewer than three out of ten patients choose to be treated in a specialized center, ignoring how much this decision can make a difference in the treatment process. «And then we need to support research for early diagnosis which still remains a chimera today – recalls Nicoletta Cerana -; it is essential that all patients have access to genomic tests to make personalized care possible. It is urgent to start talking about sexuality and oncology, a completely forgotten area of ​​needs that is emerging ever more strongly among patients. You also live longer with ovarian cancer, so it has become necessary take care of the person, as well as treat the disease». A recent survey by Acto Italia shows, in fact, that less than half of patients (45%) access it genomic profiling useful for receiving targeted treatments on the characteristics of the individual person’s tumor. Furthermore, there are still 12% of patients who have not been offered genetic testing for BRCA mutations. To date, however, only the search for BRCA mutations (genetic test) is in the essential levels of assistance (Lea), while HRD research (genomic profiling) it is not yet reimbursed by the National Health System. See also Pollio (Città Salute Torino): "Fundamental family in hemophilia management"

Genomic testing «In the last five years what I define has happened a “tsunami” in the treatment of ovarian cancer: for the first time we managed to increase the percentage of potentially cured patients – he explains Nicoletta Colombo, University of Milan-Bicocca, director of the Gynecology Program at the European Oncology Institute of Milan —. We have discovered, in fact, the first “target” of ovarian cancer that can be hit with targeted drugs: it is called homologous recombination deficiency (HRD). The deficiency is present in the tumors of all patients with BRCA mutations and another 25% of patients without mutations of these genes: therefore in half of the total cases. It is therefore necessary to guarantee two types of tests: genetic ones, especially for prevention purposes in healthy people, and genomic ones on tumor tissue, such as the HRD test, to personalize care for sick women». Tests represent an essential requirement to guarantee each patient a personalized therapeutic strategy. «The risk is that not all patients can access tests uniformly across the territory and, consequently, do not have the same treatment opportunities – underlines Umberto Malapelle, head of the Laboratory of Predictive Molecular Pathology, Department of Public Health, Federico II University of Naples —. Furthermore, the research proceeds very quickly and the LEAs should provide, more generally, extended genomic profilingleaving it up to the experts to decide which type of strategy to use in relation to the clinical question.” See also Research, discovered role protein that determines dementia in Parkinson's

Symptoms not to be overlooked In the female population, ovarian cancer is the eighth most frequent neoplasm. It can strike at any age, with an increase in incidence after menopause, between 50 and 69 years old. However, it tends to appear earlier in the carriers of mutations in the BRCA 1 and 2 geneswhich represent approximately 25% of cases. When the neoplasm is detected in the initial phase (i.e. when it is limited to the ovaries) the five-year survival chance is 75-90%but if the tumor has already spread to other organs and with the presence of metastases the situation is much more complex. Unfortunately, even today many women are diagnosed late, because the disease does not show obvious signs of its presence at the beginning. «For this reason it is important not to neglect the possible alarm bells, even if unfortunately very vague – he clarifies Giovanni Scambia, director of Gynecology Oncology at the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Polyclinic Foundation in Rome —. Non-specific symptoms, which make timely diagnosis difficult, are: feeling of satiety even on an empty stomach; persistent swelling in the abdomen; abdominal pain; frequent need to urinate; vaginal bleeding; persistent constipation or diarrhea.”

Who risks more Known risk factors include: age (post menopause); family history of ovarian, breast, uterine and intestinal cancer; other previous tumors in the same organs; hereditary genetic alterations (mutations of the BRCA1 gene can increase the risk of developing cancer by approximately 40-50%, while mutations of the BRCA2 gene can increase it by 10-30%. There are also alterations in other genes that contribute to defining the risk); reproductive life (early menarche, nulliparity, first pregnancy at an advanced age, late menopause). Among the protective factors there are: taking the contraceptive pill for a period of at least four years at a young ageassociated with a 50% reduction in disease risk; pregnancies. «For the diagnosis and treatment of this type of cancer it is important to turn to a specialized centre, in hospitals equipped with the professional, technological and organizational skills necessary to deal with such a complex tumor – underlines Scambia -. This is a central aspect, especially when let’s talk about surgical treatment, which today represents the therapy of choice in all phases of the disease: in the initial stage, where surgery and chemotherapy can achieve cure rates of up to 80-85%; in advanced stages, where surgery alone manages to eradicate the disease in approximately 60% of patients. In fact, only specialized centers can also guarantee the experience of the surgical team.” See also How to prevent, recognize, treat insect stings and bites

Therapies Treatment of ovarian cancer almost always involves the operation (which can be very complex, depending on the invasiveness of the tumor) e chemotherapy. Especially when the diagnosis occurs at an advanced stage, the majority of patients have a recurrence within three years since the end of chemotherapy. «In recent years, maintenance therapy has therefore been introduced to contain this risk: the treatment is based on anti-angiogenic drugs (which hinder the formation of new blood vessels) and on molecularly targeted drugs called PARP inhibitors – He says Sunday Lorusso, associate professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart Policlinico Gemelli in Rome —. Thanks to the progress made, we can personalize treatments and tap into new classes of drugs (molecularly targeted, immunotherapy, drug-conjugated antibodies) which require management and care by a multidisciplinary team.” «Be treated for ovarian cancer to the best of our current knowledge and with the most cutting-edge technologies it cannot be a question of luck and it cannot and must not depend on where you live – he concludes Sandro Pignata, director of uro-gynecological oncology at the National Cancer Institute IRCSS Fondazione Pascale in Naples —. There are precise guidelines and there is an indispensable implementation tool that is used to apply them: the Pdta, i.e. the Diagnostic-therapeutic care path for ovarian cancer. And since our healthcare system is regional, each Region should have its own Pdta for ovarian cancer.”