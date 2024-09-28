“In 2021 I discovered that I had ovarian cancer in the penultimate stage and a double neoplasm in the lymph nodes of the neck. It was caused by the papilloma virus. Not only that, during my 60 days of hospitalization at the Ca’ Foncello hospital in Treviso, I I learned that I had a Brca1 genetic mutation. Today I tell my story but many people don’t know which diagnostic and therapeutic center they can turn to. they lead you not to act, not to do prevention. We know very well that prevention is everything.” He said it Petra De Zanet, president of ACTO (Alliance Against Ovarian Cancer Ets) Triveneto, speaking at the meeting today “Ovarian cancer in Veneto: let’s change course”, discussion between clinicians, institutions and patients on the importance of personalizing ovarian cancer treatment and genetic tests for the prevention of hereditary-familial tumors, which was held today in Silea (Treviso) .

“Just as it is essential to do genetic tests. If I had known before that I had a mutation that my family passed on to me, perhaps I would not have found myself in this situation” explains De Zanet. Then on the alliance of patient associations, gynecological doctors, oncologists and institutions “it is very important because it helps us to give life to all women with this neoplasm”.