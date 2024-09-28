“The testimony of Bianca Balti”, the top model who a few weeks ago announced on Instagram “that she has stage three ovarian cancer can certainly help many women. Unfortunately, in the clinics of Ca’ Foncello in Treviso we see patients with hereditary tumors which they don’t report to their family because they haven’t had any type of relationship with their parents, sisters and brothers for years. So there’s no communication, and this greatly limits prevention.” He said it Grazia Artioli, medical oncologist Uos Gynecology Oncology, Ca’ Foncello hospital in Treviso, speaking today at the meeting promoted by Acto Ets, “Ovarian cancer in Veneto: let’s change course”, on the importance of personalizing care and genetic tests for the prevention of hereditary cancers which was held in Silea (Treviso).

At Ca’ Foncello “since 2023 we have implemented a path for healthy women and men affected by mutations in the Brca1 and Brca2 genes” renamed the ‘Jolie genes’ after the American actress’ choice to undergo preventive surgery to reduce the risk of cancer associated. “Once the mutation has been found – explains Artioli – the patient undergoes genetic counseling. The geneticist then recommends the person who is then welcomed into a clinic where he or she will meet an oncologist, gynecologist and breast specialist. Among the options that are proposed, there are ‘surgery for prophylactic treatment, i.e. a healthy organ is removed before becoming ill. For women it involves the removal of the breasts or tubes and ovaries. For men there is no prophylactic surgery. Or “they can adhere to a surveillance protocol which includes transvaginal ultrasound with the dosage of the tumor marker every six months and mammograms, ultrasounds, breast MRIs also every six months”.

“Sometimes it happens that healthy women initially adhere to a surveillance program and then over the years develop the awareness of undergoing surgical treatment. Currently – he recalled – since 2023 we have welcomed around 40 subjects and we are at a good point. Certainly these numbers can only increase over time.” In terms of therapies for advanced ovarian cancer, “today we can say that research helps a lot, we also have parp inhibitors available” – the oncologist concluded – indicated as maintenance treatment”.