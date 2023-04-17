Oncology has made great strides but the ovarian cancer it remains the fifth leading cause of death among women and there is a significant need for new treatment options, particularly for advanced cancers that re-grow after standard of care treatment.

The results of a preclinical study, conducted by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, verified a new target for ovarian cancer resistant to drugs and provided data to support a treatment approach that is already making its way into clinical trials.

Ovarian cancer: here is the promising new research

Sarah Gitto, Ph.D., instructor in Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, will present the findings (Abstract #1133) at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

“Unfortunately, most ovarian cancers recur and become resistant to standard platinum chemotherapy,” said senior author Fiona Simpkins, MD, professor of obstetrics and gynecology. “Platinum-resistant ovarian cancer is the most challenging type of ovarian cancer to treat, and the development of new therapies in this area is an urgent priority.”

PARP inhibitors (PARPi), a new type of targeted standard-of-care treatment, have increased survival for patients with ovarian cancer, but, similar to chemotherapy, these therapies eventually stop working for many patients, leaving them with no treatment options .

In order to address these challenges, this study focused on the B7-H4 protein, which, as the seminal work of co-author and collaborator Daniel J. Powell Jr., Ph.D., associate professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, demonstrated: it is a potentially high-impact target found in most breast and ovarian cancers at diagnosis.

Because cancer treatment can affect the proteins expressed on cells, the researchers set out to determine whether B7-H4 was still expressed at elevated levels after multiple treatments in the recurrent setting and would therefore be an appropriate target for patients who have already received chemotherapy or PARPi.

The team used matched samples from the Penn Ovarian Cancer Research Center’s Tumor BioTrust Collection to see if B7-H4 was found in the same patients’ tumor tissue before, during, and after treatment and, in some cases, in the end-stage setting. metastatic disease.

The researchers found that B7-H4 was overexpressed in 92% of high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC) tumors analyzed at diagnosis and maintained elevated levels throughout the course of cancer treatment, even after chemotherapy or PARPi. Importantly, the protein was consistently found outside cells (rather than alone inside of cells), where a drug could easily bind to it.

After establishing that B7-H4 is a viable target, the researchers tested an antibody-drug conjugate in multiple cell lines and more than 20 cancer xenograft (PDX) models of breast and ovarian cancer. Antibody-drug conjugates are a new class of highly targeted immunotherapy drugs that cause much less toxicity than traditional chemotherapy.

In 61 percent of the PDX models who had not received any prior PARPi or chemotherapy treatment, the tumors decreased in size after just one dose. With continued treatment every 28 days, to better mimic clinical dosing, the drug resulted in significant tumor regression and increased survival in treatment-resistant PDX models.

“We saw excellent antitumor activity, sustained over a long period of time in drug-resistant models, which is rare,” Gitto said. “We were able to demonstrate that the B7-H4 is a very robust and widespread target that can be used at multiple stages of patient care.”

An antibody-drug conjugate targeting B7-H4 is now being tested in a multisite Phase I clinical trial (NCT05123482).

“We are excited about the potential of antibody-drug conjugates to overcome drug resistance and this work demonstrates that they are worthy of further development in ovarian cancer,” Simpkins said. “This kind of progress is possible through patients participating in research, including sample banking programs that allow scientists to learn about how their disease changes over time.”

The risk of developing ovarian cancer increases with age, with over half of all cases in the UK in people aged 65 and over. Anyone with ovaries can get ovarian cancer. This includes women, trans men, non-binary people, and intersex people with ovaries.

You may have a higher chance of getting ovarian cancer if:

inherited a defective gene, such as the BRCA genes or those related to Lynch syndrome

have breast or bowel cancer

have received radiation treatment for a previous cancer

suffer from endometriosis or diabetes

Having menstruated at a young age or gone through menopause late (over 55) or not having a baby, because these things can mean that more eggs have been released (ovulation more)

you have never used any hormonal contraceptives, such as the pill or an implant

Taking hormone replacement therapy (HRT)

A blood test and scan are usually done first, but other tests are often needed to diagnose ovarian cancer. You might undergo an ultrasound to see if there are any changes in your ovaries.

This could be done using a scanning device (about the size of a finger) inserted into the vagina (transvaginal scanning). Or you may have an external scan on the belly area (abdominal scan).

If the scan comes back normal, but symptoms continue for a month or more, it’s important to see your GP again. Sometimes the ovaries are too small to show on a scan, especially after menopause.

Other tests that might be useful are:

taking a small sample of cells or fluid from your ovaries (needle biopsy),

Looking at your ovaries using a camera on the end of a tube through a small cut in your belly (laparoscopy)

surgery to remove tissue or possibly the ovaries (laparotomy)

Treatment for ovarian cancer will depend on:

the size and type of ovarian cancer you have

The main treatments in the treatment of ovarian cancer are surgery and chemotherapy. Other treatments include targeted drugs and hormone treatments. The specialist assistance team that will take care of you:

explain treatments, benefits and side effects

work to create a treatment plan that is best for the patient

talk about how the treatment may affect the patient, for example if there are any side effects

It is important to carry out regular checks during and after each treatment. Additional tests and scans may be required. If the patient has symptoms or side effects that may cause concern, you need to talk to the specialists, without necessarily waiting for the next checkup.

The type of operation that will be performed will depend on the type of ovarian cancer and how it has spread. Ovarian cancer is more treatable if caught early. If the cancer is in its early stages (hasn’t spread outside the ovaries), you may have surgery to remove:

both ovaries and fallopian tubes (bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy)

the opening to your womb from your vagina (cervix) and your womb (abdominal hysterectomy)

If the cancer has spread to other parts of the body, further surgery may be needed to remove as much of it as possible. This surgery may include removing parts of the intestine.

Chemotherapy is a treatment that kills cancer cells. It can be given before and after surgery or it can be used on its own. It can also be used in case ovarian cancer comes back.

Radiation therapy uses beams of high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells. You may have radiation therapy for ovarian cancer to:

treat advanced cancer if other treatments aren’t right for you

help with symptoms, such as bleeding, pain, or discomfort

Some ovarian cancers need the hormone estrogen to grow. Hormone treatments can block the production of estrogen to stop the growth of some cancers. These medicines are rarely used. The doctor will inform the patient if the hormone treatment is adequate and how to monitor and manage any side effects.

If you have advanced ovarian cancer, it may be very difficult to treat. It may not be possible to cure cancer. If this is the case, the aim of treatment will be to limit the cancer and its symptoms and to help the patient live longer, who will be referred to a special team of doctors and nurses called a palliative care team or symptom control team.

Experts will work with you to help manage your symptoms and make you feel more comfortable. The clinical nurse specialist or palliative care team can also help the affected relatives get all the support they will need.