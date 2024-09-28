70% of women with ovarian cancer they already knew the disease before diagnosis: 10 years ago just 30% had heard of it. Less than 3 out of 10 patients, however, choose to be treated in a specialized center for this neoplasm, ignoring how much this decision can make a difference in the treatment process. This is what emerged today during the meeting “Ovarian cancer in Veneto: let’s change course”cDiscussion between clinicians, institutions and patients on the importance of personalizing ovarian cancer treatment and genetic testing for the prevention of hereditary cancerswhich was held at Parco dei Moreri in Silea (Treviso) promoted by Acto Alleanza against ovarian cancer Ets. Present, among others, were Sonia Brescacin, councilor of the Veneto Region and president of the V Commission for Social and Health Policies, Nicoletta Cerana, president of Acto Nazionale, Petra De Zanet, president of Acto Triveneto and oncologists Grazia Artioli (Ca’ Fancello Treviso hospital), Michele Bartoletti (CRO Aviano), Veronica Parolin (Aoui Verona) and Giulia Tasca (IOV Irccs Padova).

The experts then reiterated that 70% of patients discover the tumor when it is already in an advanced stage, due to non-specific symptoms and the lack of effective screening tools, as confirmed by the survey conducted by Acto Italia on over 100 patients on national territory, reported in ‘Let’s change course’, the first illustrated white paper of the voices, needs and proposals of women with ovarian cancer, with the preface by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci.

Hence the importance of prevention and genetic testing. Not only that. For a real “change of direction” in ovarian cancer – it was underlined – it is necessary to increase information on the disease and on specialized centers to promote more informed treatment choices; support research for early diagnosis; open up to genomic tests to make personalized treatments possible; inform about maintenance therapy of parp inhibitors; start talking about sexuality and oncology, the latter an often forgotten need that is emerging ever more strongly among patients. People also live longer with ovarian cancer, so it has become necessary to take care of the person, as well as treat the disease.