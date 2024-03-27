In Italy up to 80% of ovarian cancer cases are diagnosed late. In fact, there are over 4,800 new diagnoses per year in which the disease is already in an advanced stage. It is therefore necessary to increase awareness among women, through appropriate information campaigns, on a pathology that is still little talked about. It is also important to promote and speed up, for all patients, access to tests for predictive biomarkers and to innovative treatments against the gynecological neoplasm which has the highest mortality rate. This is the double appeal launched today, during a round table in Rome, by the Ovarian Cancer Commitment (Occ). This is a European initiative promoted by AstraZeneca together with the European Society of Gynecological Oncology (Esgo) and the European Network of Advocacy Groups on Gynecological Cancer (Engage), which aims to promote discussion and comparison in order to to improve the quality of life and survival of women with ovarian cancer.

“The pathology causes more than 3,200 deaths every year – underlines Nicoletta Colombo, director of Medical Oncology Gynecology at the European Institute of Oncology in Milan and associate professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Milan-Bicocca – This is due to a symptomatology nonspecific and late and the total lack of screening programs. Despite the difficulties in obtaining early diagnoses, there has been no shortage of important therapeutic innovations in recent years. In particular, precision oncology is bringing great benefits in terms of survival.”

“Ovarian cancer is characterized by significant genetic deficits that alter the mechanisms for repairing DNA damage – continues Sandro Pignata, director of the Medical Oncology Division, Department of Uro-gynaecology, National Cancer Institute Irccs Fondazione G. Pascale of Naples – It has existed for some The HRD test has been running for years, capable of detecting when the mechanism of homologous recombination or Homologus Recombination Deficiency is not working. It is a 'correction system' which, if it stops working, induces the DNA to generate new errors. In fact, these are , the main biological characteristics of ovarian cancer. Performing the HRD test therefore allows treatments to be adapted to each individual patient and allows clinicians to propose surveillance or risk reduction strategies. It represents an evolution of the BRCA test and is relevant in choosing therapy with Parp inhibitors, the new class of drugs capable of combating tumors that present a defect in the homologous recombination process”.

The execution of the HRD test requires technological and software platforms currently present only in a few highly specialized centers, it emerged from the meeting. Furthermore, at the moment, the pricing and reimbursement process for the test is not always clear and homogeneous for all Regions. Centralization of the governance of the laboratories that carry out these very complex analyses, based on Ngs technology, is desirable. Only in this way – it was reiterated – is it possible to guarantee the highest quality of exam provision and the containment of execution costs.

“All patients with ovarian cancer have the right to be assisted in oncology centers specialized in treating a very complex disease – adds Anna Fagotti, full professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, director of the Complex Operational Unit at the Foundation A. Gemelli University Hospital Irccs and president of Esgo – In a short time it is necessary to adopt the selection criteria and standards of the reference centers within the regional oncology networks. Homogeneous guidelines that respect certain criteria are needed throughout the national territory and essential standards, 10 in total, which were recently established by the European Society of Gynecological Oncology and include, among others, the presence of a specialized surgeon, a threshold volume of at least 30-20 operations per year, the presence of multidisciplinary teams and access to clinical trials”.

The disease still presents “unmet needs for the majority of patients – comments Nicoletta Cerana, president of Acto Italia – Alliance against ovarian cancer Ets – Therapeutic innovation is improving the prospects of women affected by ovarian cancer, but greater attention must be paid to level of social-health care and quality of life during and after therapies”.

Ovarian cancer “still causes too many victims in Italy as well as in many other Western countries – recalls Annarita Patriarca, member of the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber of Deputies – However, it is an oncological pathology that is still little known and it is necessary to inform public opinion more On the institutional side, a joint commitment from the Government and Parliament is necessary to guarantee access to all women to the most innovative and effective treatments. A priority that cannot be postponed, which must be included in the political agenda”.

Also today in Rome the new communication campaign 'Do you have two minutes?' was presented, which aims to raise awareness on the topic of prevention. “Our company is proud to support a valuable project like this which aims to inform the female population about a neoplasm that still has a complex diagnosis – concludes Alessandra Dorigo, Head of Oncology of AstraZeneca Italia – At the same time, with Ovarian Cancer Commitment We have started a collaboration with the various players in the health system with the aim of improving the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer. The progress of scientific research and clinical practice in recent years has produced great results. The common commitment must be that of making these innovations more accessible so that they do not remain the prerogative of a few patients”.