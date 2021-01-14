Tuesday, after the technical meeting with the French Rugby Federation (FFR), the Minister of Sports, Roxana Maracineanu, demanded more health guarantees for the travel of the France team during the Six-Nations tournament 2021. “The first match against Italy, in Rome, on February 6, should not be a problem. P For travel, against Ireland on March 14 and England on March 13, there must be guarantees in order to allow our national teams to be nickel. We expect the same of our adversaries. “

Will the Six Nations tournament take place? Nothing is less sure. Hardly had the first match held against Italy been confirmed – until further notice – when we learned from a press release from the FFR that the 2021 Ladies’ Six-Nations and the Under-20 tournament were postponed due to the pandemic. Already on Monday, following the decision of the French government to ask the Top 14 clubs to postpone their participation in the European cups due to the very rapid expansion in the United Kingdom of a mutant of the more contagious coronavirus, the tocsin was ringing above heads.

Strengthening of Covid-19 protocols

Faced with these growing concerns, the organizers of the Six Nations tournament nevertheless wanted to reassure: “While monitoring the situation, Six-Nations Rugby confirms that plans to host the men’s tournament remain as planned. After the success of the last tournament and the Autumn Nations Cup, Six-Nations Rugby remains in permanent dialogue with each of the government authorities and further strengthens its Covid-19 protocols ”, could we read in a press release. Following the pace, the president of the French Rugby Federation, Bernard Laporte, explained that, “Of course, it’s a puzzle, but we should not be alarmed. Everything went well in the fall, it will be the same for the Six-Nations tournament ”.

Problem, the situation in October is not at all that of January. While the pandemic continues to see the numbers panic, as mutant viruses – British, South African or even Japanese – are breaking all the counters, nothing says that everything will be better in just a few days. We want as proof the 15 new cases of Covid-19 which were recorded in the club of La Rochelle – Top 14: “Following the massive screening campaign carried out on Monday to stem the internal spread of Covid-19 (152 RT-PCR tests), five new cases were detected in the professional group and 10 in the hope group”, confirmed the direction of the Rochelle club. In the meantime, and as if nothing had happened, 37 players have been called by the coach, Fabien Galthié. They will have to join Marcoussis on January 24 to prepare for the match against Italy, for the first day of the Six Nations tournament. ” I am fine, everything is fine… ! ”