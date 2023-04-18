The legendary pop band Ov7 originally known as Vaseline Wave will visit Sinaloan lands, since the iconic group announced a new date in Culiacán for its 30th Anniversary.

The appointment will have as its protagonist the original alignment of ov7; Lidia, Erika, Mariana, M’Balia, Ari, Kalimba and Óscar who with their voice will delight thousands of culichis on June 24.

According to what has been reported so far, the concert will take place in the parking lot of the Tomateros Stadium located in the Miguel Alemán neighborhood near the downtown area of ​​the city.

Ov7 will perform great hits such as; Shabadabada, Drive Me Crazy, I Love You So Much, Aum Aum, among many other songs that will make you sing at the top of your lungs.

What is OV7

OV7 is a pop group originally formed by Erika Zaba, Lidia Ávila, Mariana Ochoa, Óscar Schwebel, Kalimba, M’balia Marichal and Ari Borovoy.

That band was born in 1988 under the name Onda Vaselina and later became OV7 in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

OV7 achieved great success since its inception as it won a Gold Record for its first single entitled “Enloquéceme” achieving sales of more than 1 million 500 thousand copies in Mexico. Also after that his popularity grew in the United States, Central and South America.