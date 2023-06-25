Culiacan, Sinaloa. The countdown on the stage ended and then an apocalyptic atmosphere took over the scenery. Thus, the members of OV7 They came out to perform ‘Más que amor’, ‘Love colada’ and ‘Tus besos’, the latter causing the screams of the public present this Saturday night, in the parking lot of the Tomateros stadium, where the group offered a concert for its 34 years of trajectory.

Review of his music

The farewell show, put on by the artistic director Chris di Carloand divided between blocks and thematic medleys, delighted the attendees. Lydia Avila, kalimba, Ari Borovoy, Mariana Ochoa, Oscar Schwabel, Erika Zaba and m’baila followed with another of their hits, ‘Prohibido quererme’, while Mariana Ochoa He recalled that this tour is the first time that the 7 are together since 2003, because for personal or work reasons of some members, sometimes one or two were needed.

Despite the intense heat, the group was always full of energy. Photo: Noe Mascareno.

A giant skateboard and hamburger, some screens with jukeboxes and the changing rooms of all the members took us to the 80s. ‘What a good blowout!’, from his time as The Vaseline Wave; ‘Aum aum’, ‘I’m going, I’m going, I’m going’, ‘Love game’, ‘I want to go on vacation’ and ‘How sad is the first goodbye’ completed the second block that evoked the first years of her career.

A third block began full of nostalgia with ‘I need you’, to later continue with ‘Look into my eyes’, ‘It’s not an obsession’ and ‘One foot after another foot’. With its second hour already advanced, the energy among the spectators did not cease despite the almost 30 degree temperature and strong humidity.

After kalimba remembering that his career as a soloist began in Culiacán and a couple of dynamics, they continued with the songs ‘Jam’, at a grupero rhythm they played ‘Put on your boots, take off your tennis shoes’ and the choirs filled the venue to sing ‘I love you so much, so much’. the farewell of OV7 It couldn’t happen without first hearing ‘Vuela higher’, ‘Shabadabada’ and ‘Loquéceme’.