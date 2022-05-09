Originally released about three years ago, the open world RPG Outward will be back in a few days with its Definitive Edition, which as the name suggests will be the best edition of the work of Prime Matter And Nine Dots Studio.

Its launch will only take place on PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC and will be released on May 17. However, those who already own a copy of the original title will be able to download this special edition for free, even if for this it is necessary to have also purchased the expansion The Three Brothers on any of the platforms indicated.

Within the Definitive Edition will be included all the basic content, the aforementioned DLC and also the expansion The Soroboreans, but the team will take the opportunity to refine some details of the title. For example, the enemies will be harder so that the difficulty curve is better developed and it is not so easy to find very good items at the beginning of the adventure.

Not only that, but this version of the game will also improve some aspects regarding the gameplay. We remind you once again that its release date is scheduled for May 17th.

