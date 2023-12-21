Outward it's coming up too Nintendo Switch. The announcement, given by the publisher Plaion via official press release, also talks about the exit period: 2024. Unfortunately there is no definitive release date yet. At least he doesn't publish.

The conversion was carried out by Nine Dots Studio and Sneaky Boxa studio specializing in Nintendo Switch.

“Bringing Outward to Switch has always been a dream for us,” said Guillaume Boucher-Vidal, CEO and creative director of Nine Dots Studio. “I'll be honest, I doubted a Switch version was possible.”

The problem, according to Boucher-Vidal, would be the technical limitations: “Outward is a very large game that was made in a particular context and has very specific technical limitations. The Sneaky Box team really pulled a rabbit out of the hat with this port. I'm happy that there is one more way to play our game, and with devices like Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch, you can now experience it on the go.”