Building on the success of the first chapter, Nine Dots Studio tries again with the announcement of Outward 2a hardcore role-playing game which, like its predecessor, will not forgive the player's mistakes. The developers' goal is to improve the original from every point of view, while maintaining its general structure intact.

So the strong sense of danger conveyed by traveling around the game world will return, now even more engaging thanks to the weather conditions linked to the seasons, which will affect the behavior of non-player characters and enemies. Heroes will also be affected by the world around them. Threatening them will be monstrous creatures, bandits and so on, but hunger and disease will also play their part. In short, the Aurai regions will not be a warm and welcoming place to visit and will require some preparation to navigate.