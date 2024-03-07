Building on the success of the first chapter, Nine Dots Studio tries again with the announcement of Outward 2a hardcore role-playing game which, like its predecessor, will not forgive the player's mistakes. The developers' goal is to improve the original from every point of view, while maintaining its general structure intact.
So the strong sense of danger conveyed by traveling around the game world will return, now even more engaging thanks to the weather conditions linked to the seasons, which will affect the behavior of non-player characters and enemies. Heroes will also be affected by the world around them. Threatening them will be monstrous creatures, bandits and so on, but hunger and disease will also play their part. In short, the Aurai regions will not be a warm and welcoming place to visit and will require some preparation to navigate.
Main features
The main features of Outward 2 they talk about a very severe difficulty level that will reward preparation and inventiveness; of a high replay value; of many narrative branches; constant automatic saves that prevent you from reloading the game in case of errors; of a simple crafting system, but full of possibilities; lots of content to explore including areas, equipment, combat skills and spells; of a responsive and flexible combat system; of multi-step ritual magic with many secret effects and the possibility of playing alone or in cooperative mode, even in split screen.
For now Outward 2 does not have an official release date, although Nine Dots Studio will meet fans at PAX East on March 21, 2024, where they will allow you to try a demo.
