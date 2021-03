Clubs in the Region pass with flying colors everything related to health recommendations against the pandemic Play of the Second Child match between CD El Palmar and La Alberca, played this Saturday. / FFRM Pj MURCIA. Monday, March 29, 2021, 10:00



Since the federated competition was activated a month ago, football and futsal clubs have had to adapt to the new precautionary measures in order to avoid the spread of the virus in athletes and coaching staff. Players, coaches, managers have to submit each week to a series of rules set out in the Protocols