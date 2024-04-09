During the holy month of Ramadan, the Emirates Blood Donation Association continues the activities of the “Ramadan Together” initiative in its second year, with the participation and support of many partners, as part of the efforts aimed at enhancing community participation, which contributes to highlighting the community cohesion that distinguishes the society of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The initiative aims to educate drivers under the slogan “Drive safely to arrive safely” before iftar time, to adhere to traffic rules and speed limits, especially as iftar time approaches, and to encourage volunteers to participate and contribute by preparing and packaging iftar meals, which is done periodically during the holy month at the Academy. Rabdan, in addition to distributing fast-breaking meals to road users in many cities.

The initiative aims to distribute up to 250,000 iftar meals, with more than 450 volunteers participating daily from different segments of society and ages, in a way that embodies the passion for giving among community members and their love for supporting humanitarian work that reflects community integration.

His Excellency Counselor Dr. Ali Ahmed Al Ansari, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Blood Donation Association, said that the campaign aims to enhance community participation and highlight the great role played by community members, through effective contribution and broad participation of all segments of society, explaining that the initiative witnessed the participation of volunteers from Different age groups, cultures, and employees from several government agencies.

He added that this year witnessed greater participation from individual volunteers, volunteer teams, and institutions, which reflects everyone’s keenness to leave a positive mark on society, appreciating the support of partners, including Abu Dhabi Councils, the Department of Community Development, the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, Rabdan Academy, the Family Welfare Authority, Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre, Agthia Company, 421 Foundation and Target Group. He noted that the initiative succeeded last year in distributing 80,000 snacks to break the fast and breakfast for fasting people in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi throughout the blessed month.