The presentation full of praise by Licia Ronzulli on Tg1 Mattina | VIDEO

The presentation full of praise to Licia Ronzulli, guest of Tg1 Morningthe in-depth container broadcast on Rai 1.

Guest of the broadcast in the episode of Thursday 15 December, the Forza Italia senator was presented by the presenters Isabella Romano and Senio Bonini, who drew up a profile full of praise and compliments.

“A woman with a baby close to her chest, the mother presents herself to the European Parliament with the baby wrapped in a band. In Strasbourg we vote on parental leave” declared Isabella Romano at the beginning of the presentation.

“Year 2010: Licia Ronzulli becomes one of the three most influential women according to the magazine Madame Figaro” continues Senio Bonini.

And again: “Outspoken and communicative, she soon became one of the most listened to exponents of Forza Italia. Parliamentary commitment aimed above all at women, minors and health issues, combative in particular on vaccines “.

“Milan fan, lover of long swims and skiing, she is very attached to the land of her parents which is Puglia. Vittoria’s mother, in the most difficult days of the formation of the government, she said that she, the daughter of a carabiniere, was a soldier in the hands of Silvio Berlusconi”.

“But after all, he wrote in unsuspecting times, that it is ‘difficulties that character is forged’, not for nothing does he declare that he has on his bedside table The art of war by Sun Tzu”.

The presentation, as mentioned, aroused several controversies on the web. If many users have pointed out that similar presentations had also been made for other politicians, others have judged the introduction made to Licia Ronzulli as exaggerated.

“Not even Tg4” wrote someone on Twitter, while another user commented: “But what are we in South America?”.

“Every government ‘removes the parties from Rai’ and then … However, not even in Berlusconi’s time something like this” is instead the thought expressed by another commentator on social media.