Lyon (Rhône), special correspondent.

Shadow workers, they spend their days tracking down the infinitely small: bacteria and viruses that abound in hospitals. A crucial role – all the more so in the period of health crisis in which the country has been plunged for a year -, but clearly little recognized by their hierarchy. The hospital service agents (ASH) assigned to the bio-cleaning of the Édouard-Herriot hospital in Lyon were, on Tuesday, on strike against the project to outsource their tasks, already eaten away by a rampant privatization for a few years.

“From 150 agents in 1990, there are now only 30 people currently working in this sector”, explains Chaïbia Khaif-Janssen, secretary of the SUD section in the establishment. The other services were privatized and entrusted to the cleaning company GSF. “We only have two care services left. They push us towards the offices or technical rooms such as the boiler room so that we can leave ”, testifies a striking agent who insists on remaining anonymous for fear of reprisals. Changes synonymous with worsening working conditions, according to the CGT, FO and SUD, which require the retention of agents in their current positions. “How are they going to get through there with the carts?” “ points Raja Hachemi, secretary of the CGT, showing photos of the boiler room and its multiple staircases. “The agents would also lose financially since the HCL (Civil Hospices of Lyon) want to remove them from the weekends worked and the bonuses that go with it”, explains Chaïbia Khaif-Janssen.

“There was still blood on a bed”

But what infuriates these ASH the most is that, according to them, the private provider is far from meeting the same level of hygiene requirements. “I don’t want to throw stones at them, because they do what they can, but the GSF employees, it’s done quickly, badly done”, estimates the agent quoted above. “They have no diploma. Some cannot read, which can be dangerous when you know that there are protocols, products and dosages to follow. When a patient leaves the hospital, they clean the room in five minutes. It is not possible ! “ explains this holder of a CAP and a BEP bioservice who almost became a controller of GSF services. “I did the training, but on the second day, I realized that there was blood left on a bed in a room cleaned by GSF. I pointed it out, I was told it was okay, that I shouldn’t write it down. After that, they didn’t want me to continue ”, she asserts. “We ASHs only use disposable wipes. The headbands used for the floor are treated at Saint-Priest lingerie, in specific high temperature machines. GSF, we can see them, they have a pink cloth for the toilets, a green one for the other surfaces. And they reuse them. When they wash them, it’s in an ordinary washing machine ”, denounces another striking agent who has nearly thirty years of seniority in the trade.

“It poses real problems of risk of nosocomial infection”, testifies, again anonymously, a nursing aide in intensive care at the Édouard-Herriot hospital. If the unions do not have elements to prove that the GSF services could be at the origin of Covid clusters in the hospital, they nevertheless warn about the risks represented by this outsourcing. “The trade unionists present this morning at 6 am on the picket line told me their concerns for their nursing colleagues: when the cleaning is not done, it is an extra workload for them. But also for the patients: a bi-cleaning done quickly, it is the risk of being contaminated in a place where one came to be treated… In full pandemic, the HCL must review their copy and put health before finances ”, reacted Hugo Patouraux, elected Communist as mayor of the 3rd arrondissement of Lyon. “The new majority in the town hall and in the metropolis of Lyon voted for the return of water under public management. Maybe she could do the same with bio-cleaning? Grégory Doucet is chairman of the HCL supervisory board, after all! ” launches Chaïbia Khaif-Janssen

Asked about the risks of nosocomial infections linked to privatization, the HCLs affirm for their part that “the health protocols carried out by the external bio-cleaning service providers are validated upstream, by the hygienists of the Hospices Civils de Lyon”.