Highlights: Petition filed for removal of Idgah from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex

An organization of priests in Mathura criticized the petition

The priests said, outsiders want to disturb the peace and harmony of Mathura

Mathura

A petition has been filed in the court for the removal of the royal Idgah mosque located near the Sri Krishna birthplace complex in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. It has been condemned by an organization of priests on Sunday. The Akhil Bharatiya Tirtha Purohit Mahasabha criticized some people for filing a petition in the court for the removal of the 17th century mosque. The priests said that by raising such issues, some people are trying to spoil the peace and harmony of Mathura.

National President of the Mahasabha Mahesh Pathak said that there is no dispute of temple-mosque in Mathura after the agreement between the two sides in the 20th century. In such a situation, some outsiders are trying to spoil the peace and harmony of Mathura by raising issues like temple-mosque. He said that there is harmony between the two communities and the existence of a religious site next door is an example of emotional solidarity.

Petition for removal of Idgah

Significantly, half a dozen people, including Lucknow resident Ranjana Agnihotri, have requested the cancellation of the agreement between Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and Shahi Idgah Management Committee, five decades ago, to be canceled and handed over the entire land of the mosque to the temple trust. Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain in a petition filed in a Mathura court on Friday said that the agreement between Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and Shahi Idgah Management Committee in 1968 is completely wrong and should be repealed.

Jain said that the land on which the mosque is built is in the name of Sri Krishna Janmasthan Trust. In such a situation, the agreement made by the service association is wrong. Therefore, repealing the said agreement, there is a demand to remove the mosque and return the land to the temple.