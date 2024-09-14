Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/14/2024 – 8:02

Among the main candidates for Mayor of São Paulo, two newcomers to electoral politics are experiencing different situations in this year’s race. While influencer Pablo Marçal, from the PRTB, has established himself as the main phenomenon by disputing the leadership of the majority election, according to voting intention polls, the PSDB candidate, José Luiz Datena, is languishing in the same surveys.

Marçal became the protagonist of the São Paulo election and, in addition to bothering his opponents, he is already encouraging the practice of useful voting, according to qualitative research monitored by State. Datena, in turn, indicates that he has lost hope of recovering in the race. Yesterday, the PSDB candidate cried during an interview and said that, if he is not elected mayor of the capital of São Paulo, he will not run for political office again.

“For me, it’s over. If I’m not elected mayor of São Paulo, politics is over for me. I still have hopes of being elected and making it to the second round,” he said. “What I would have liked to have been, I’ll die without fulfilling my dream, it’s a shame. My dream was to serve the people as a senator, unfortunately that dream is over.”

At the end of the interview held by S.Paulo Newspaper and UOL, the PSDB candidate became emotional when commenting on the results of the most recent Datafolha poll, highlighting the effort he has been making to win votes and gain momentum in the electoral race. The presenter then left the interview before it ended. “I tried to help people vote for me. So far I haven’t been able to. What can I do?” said Datena, emotionally.

In the Datafolha poll released on Thursday, Datena appears with 6%, behind federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB), who has 8%. The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), leads the voting intentions in the survey with 27%, followed by federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), with 25%, and Marçal, who registered 19% in the stimulated scenario. In comparison with the institute’s previous survey, Datena fell by one percentage point. In early August, he reached 14% of voting intentions.

Qualitative research has shown an increase in Marçal’s rejection. According to a qualitative survey conducted by the Travessia Institute, voters consider using their votes to prevent the influencer from advancing to the second round of the election in São Paulo.

Qualitative research does not have the same methodological precision as quantitative research in terms of sampling, as it does not aim to represent the entire electorate. It is carried out with specific groups of eight to ten people who, despite not having statistical value, symbolize the feelings of a certain segment.

Although Marçal has the most loyal electorate among all the candidates, with little room for dehydration, the survey indicates that he will have difficulty winning over new voters. This is because the influencer is the candidate with the highest rejection rate and has an image that is already firmly established in the minds of São Paulo residents. The words used by the group to describe him are a barometer of this: while supporters see him as a “dreamer” and “causal,” other voters resort to adjectives such as “lunatic,” “liar,” “braggart,” and “bad character.”

The PRTB candidate is the one who stirs up the most emotions in the group, both positive and negative. For his supporters, he is a protest vote, someone who represents the “new” in this election. His “entrepreneurial streak” and firm stance against the PSOL candidate are points that please them. “I vote for him because he is different and wants to bring something new,” said D., 36, who is not bothered by the controversies surrounding the influencer. “Who here has never done anything wrong?” he asked, drawing laughter from other participants in the survey. “What he did is nothing to me,” he added, referring to the influencer’s conviction for qualified theft.

Most of the group, however, are wary of the possibility of Marçal taking over as mayor, and at least four voters said they are already considering voting for a more competitive candidate in the polls to prevent the influencer from reaching the second round. “I’m between Tabata and Boulos, but I would consider voting for Nunes just so Marçal doesn’t make it to the second round,” said student V., 25, who lives in Lapa.

“If I have to vote for someone to prevent Marçal from becoming mayor and then becoming a new (Jair) Bolsonaro, I will do it,” said sales consultant A., 56, a resident of Santa Ifigênia and a voter in Tabata. For him, the deputy was the only one who presented proposals in the debates.

Qualitative research suggests that Nunes may be the main beneficiary of the useful vote that appears to be emerging in the São Paulo election. The mayor is seen as a neutral figure, and his reelection is not considered a risk by the ten voters.

For the group of ten voters, security is the main problem in the capital of São Paulo, with the situation in the city center being more critical than in the rest of the city. They reported a feeling of increased robberies, thefts and the presence of drug users on the streets. Although one member of the group mentioned problems in the Unified Health System (SUS), such as delays in care at clinics in more remote areas, three voters praised the health system in the capital of São Paulo, reporting positive experiences of family members undergoing treatment for serious illnesses, such as cancer. There was criticism of the capital’s public transportation, especially regarding the condition of the fleets and overcrowding of vehicles during rush hour.

