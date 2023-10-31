Meeting this Tuesday (Oct 31) was confirmed by the president’s advisors; economic agenda in the Chamber is a possible topic

Without registering it in advance on his official agenda, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Tuesday (31.Oct.2023) with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadand with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), at Palácio do Planalto. The meeting was confirmed by the presidency’s advisors, who did not inform the topic of the conversation. On the agenda, however, it is possible that there were projects to increase revenue that are being processed in Congress and that need to be approved to contain the primary deficit in 2024, whose target established by the government in the new fiscal framework is up to 0.25% of GDP ( Gross Domestic Product).