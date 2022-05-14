Radiohead is about to celebrate 40 years as a group and it’s funny that a band with so much history maintains such an excellent reputation. It won’t be because they haven’t tried to take them down. They have thrown shovelfuls of accusations at them. Musically, their detractors say, they are self-indulgent and tiresome. They are officially plagiarists, because they were forced to include among the authors of ‘Creep’, an anthem of generation X, the composers of ‘The Air That I Breathe’, a song by The Hollies from 1973 to which their great success was seemed like too much. When they are spoken of as artists committed to environmental causes, they are called hypocrites, because they move around the world on enormous polluting tours. Politically, their censors point out, they are progressive elitists. Not to mention that, for supporting the Dalai Lama, they say that they favor a “theocratic regime” in Tibet.

Even so, there is no way to knock down his prestige. Not even that his leader, the until recently elusive Thom Yorke, has begun to appear in the pink press after his marriage to the Italian actress Dajana Roncione and has tarnished a painstakingly worked reputation.

Their achievements are easy to summarize: they are exceptional musicians, authors of almost a dozen albums that continue to grow over time. The critics know it well: Radiohead were pioneers of this trend of releasing albums without warning and were forced to write express reviews of their work. And it’s hard to judge with just one listen to albums that if there’s one thing they need to be properly digested, it’s time. Over the years, more than one has regretted not having been able to appreciate them in their proper measure. Or so we have heard.

Although we have become accustomed to releasing albums treacherously, with which a new album could arrive next week, the fact is that it has been six years since there has been a new Radiohead release. It is the longest break of his entire career. A time that they have dedicated to reissuing their old albums, in sometimes too luxurious formats, and to innumerable parallel projects. To be fair, in 2022 Radiohead is more of a septet than a quintet. To its five original members, a line-up that has remained unchanged from the beginning (another colossal achievement), we must add producer Nigel Godrich, who has worked on all their albums, and artist Stanley Donwood, author of their covers and their designs. .

Except for bassist Colin Greenwood, in the last two decades all have developed enough solo work to be considered careers on their own. Guitarist Ed O’Brien released a record,Earth, in 2020 that may have been the work least linked to Radiohead’s sound of all that the group’s components have done so far. Drummer Phil Selway has released two, Family (2010), in which he worked as a classical acoustic singer-songwriter, and weather house (2014), which was totally Radiohead. The two were among the first to work outside of the band, on 7 Worlds Collide, a project fronted by Neil Finn (Crowded House). But that was, in reality, a benefit for Finn in which he was supported by luxury friends (Eddie Vedder, Johnny Marr or Lisa Germano also participated).

For Yorke, Radiohead records are an arduous and painful task. And all the rest, a painless entertainment

Guitarist Jonny Greenwood makes for an article by himself, but it can be summed up in that he is now a renowned soundtrack composer. His Oscar nomination for the power of the dog has consecrated it as one of the most desired of the moment. And the one who doesn’t stop either is Thom Yorke, who has always considered what he did outside of Radiohead as entertainment. The recording of the group’s albums, as he has repeated, is an arduous and sometimes painful task, while what is left out is painless entertainment. Yorke has released three solo albums, to which must be added the soundtrack of Suspiria and his album as Atoms for Peace, the quartet he founded with Flea of ​​the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The novelty of The Smile, which has just published A Light for Attracting Attentionis that it is a trio that brings together Jonny Greenwood and Thom Yorke, who have recruited Tom Skinner, one of the two drummers of Sons of Kemet, the quartet led by saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings, who is one of the undisputed stars of the British jazz scene.

The Smile’s is an album in which Yorke’s personality rules and that, like almost everything he does solo, ends up crossing Radiohead to such an extent that it seems that any song could appear on an album by the mother group and vice versa. When they advanced their first song, ‘You’ll Never Work in Television Again’, it was believed that they were going to release a post-punk album with a lot of guitar and a lot of distortion, as if they had returned to their group beginnings indie slave of the six strings. Well no. Later would come ‘Pana-vision’, released in the last chapter of the Peaky Blinders series. Spooky and atmospheric, the song has one foot in Greenwood soundtracks and one in A Moon Shaped Pool, Radiohead’s latest album. ‘The Smoke’ and ‘The Opposite’ are more jazzy, but they seem to come out of Kid A (2001). ‘Speech Bubbles’ could be an outtake of OK Computer (1997), and ‘Free in the Knowledge’, by The Bends (nineteen ninety five).

We could continue to associate each of the 17 songs with some part of Radiohead’s discography. Among other things, because these guys don’t throw anything away. A couple of songs, ‘Skirting On the Surface’ and ‘Open the Floodgates’, have even been played at some of the band’s concerts. Although the latter was played by Thom Yorke alone with a piano and here it is surrounded by electronic arrangements that seem to bear Greenwood’s signature.

Is that bad? Only for those who expected The Smile to sound different from Radiohead, something that borders on the miraculous if Yorke’s solo work is known, and even more so considering that The Smile includes the two main composers of the original formation, who Godrich has produced and the art is signed by Donwood. For fans who miss new releases, it is more than worthy entertainment to kill the craving. Yes, there is a lot of guitar, but the effects applied to them are so many that they could be keyboards, and electronics are everywhere. It is a kind of free buffet to which a slightly more jazzy drummer is added. Which, after all, isn’t bad either.

