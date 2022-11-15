Outside night: the previews (plot and cast) of the second episode

Tonight, Tuesday 15 November 2022, on Rai 1 at 21.25 the second episode of Interno notte will be broadcast, the event series directed by Marco Bellocchio which recounts the tragic days of the kidnapping of Aldo Moro, seen through multiple points of view of the characters who were protagonists and victims of that tragedy. A total of three episodes all aired in prime time TV. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot (true story)

In the second episode, while Aldo Moro (Fabrizio Gifuni) is in the hands of the Red Brigades, Paul VI (Toni Servillo), a friend of the family, closely follows the story; the Pope, ill, must give up the Via Crucis. Meanwhile, doubt begins to creep into the mind of the terrorist Adriana Faranda.

“This time I wanted to make a series of them – said the director – to tell the Outside of those 55 Italian days, however staying outside the prison except at the end, at the tragic epilogue. Outside night because this time the protagonists are the men and women who acted outside the prison, involved in various capacities in the kidnapping: the family, the politicians, the priests, the Pope, the professors, the magicians, the forces of order, the secret services, members of the Red Brigades both free and in prison, even the mafiosi, the infiltrators”.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the second episode of External Night, but what is the cast of the event series broadcast on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: