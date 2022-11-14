Outside night: the previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

Tonight, Monday 14 November 2022, on Rai 1 at 21.25, the first episode of Outside Night will be broadcast, the event series directed by Marco Bellocchio that tells the tragic days of the kidnapping of Aldo Moro, seen through multiple points of view of the characters who were protagonists and victims of that tragedy. In all three episodes all broadcast on prime time TV. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot (true story)

First part March 16, 1978. On the day of the vote of confidence for the fourth Andreotti government, some members of the “Roman column” of the Red Brigades kidnap Aldo Moro (Fabrizio Gifuni), president of the Christian Democrats, in via Fani in Rome, and make a massacre killing the five men of the escort.

“This time I wanted to make a series – said the director – to tell the exterior of those 55 Italian days while staying out of prison except at the end, at the tragic epilogue. Outside night because this time the protagonists are the men and women who acted outside the prison, involved in various ways in the kidnapping: the family, the politicians, the priests, the Pope, the professors, the magicians, the police, the secret services, the Red Brigades at liberty and in jail, even the mafia, the infiltrators ”.

Cast

We saw the plot of the first episode of Outside Night, but what is the cast of the event series broadcast on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: