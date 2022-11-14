Outside night: the cast (complete) of the tv series

What is the complete cast (actors) of Outside Night, the TV series directed by Marco Bellocchio broadcast on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Fabrizio Gifuni: Aldo Moro

Margherita Buy: Eleonora Moro

Eva Cela: Agnese Moro

Toni Servillo: Pope Paul VI

Fausto Russo Alesi: Francesco Cossiga

Daniela Marra: Adriana Faranda

Gabriel Montesi: Valerio Morucci

Davide Mancini: Mario Moretti

Emmanuele Aita: Lanfranco Pace

Paolo Pierobon: Cesare Curioni

Fabrizio Contri: Giulio Andreotti

Pier Giorgio Bellocchio: Domenico Spinella

Jacopo Cullin: Luigi Zanda

Antonio Piovanelli: Don Pasquale Macchi

Bruno Cariello: Priest Santa Chiara

Gigio Alberti: Benigno Zaccagnini

Miguel Gotor: judge

Luca Lazzareschi: Franco Ferracuti

Plot (true story)

We have seen the cast (actors) of Night Out, but what is the plot (true story) of the TV series? On March 16, 1978, the day on which the new government led by Giulio Andreotti was about to be presented in Parliament to gain confidence, the car of Aldo Moro, then president of the Christian Democrats, was intercepted and blocked in via Mario Fani in Rome by an armed nucleus of the Red Brigades. The TV series returns to those dramatic pages of our history with a new original look: “This time I wanted to make a series – said the director – to tell the Outsider of those 55 Italian days while staying out of prison except at the end, to the tragic epilogue. Outside night because this time the protagonists are the men and women who acted outside the prison, involved in various ways in the kidnapping: the family, the politicians, the priests, the Pope, the professors, the magicians, the police, the secret services, the Red Brigades at liberty and in jail, even the mafia, the infiltrators ”.