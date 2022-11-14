Outside night streaming and live TV: where to see the first episode

Tonight, Monday 14 November 2022, on Rai 1 at 21.25, the first episode of Outside Night will be broadcast, the event series directed by Marco Bellocchio that tells the tragic days of the kidnapping of Aldo Moro, seen through multiple points of view of the characters who were protagonists and victims of that tragedy. In all three episodes all broadcast on prime time TV. “Outside Night” has been called “A Shakespearean drama in six acts” by Le Monde, “A great series that is also great cinema. Without doubt one of the events of the new season ”from Le Nouvel Observateur; while of the director, Liberation wrote: “Marco Bellocchio transforms lead into gold by revisiting a national trauma thanks to a masterful and ferocious series that resembles above all a film in six acts”. Where to see Outside night live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The TV series will be broadcast on Monday 14, Tuesday 15 and Thursday 17 November at 21.25 on Rai 1.

Outdoor night live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review all the programs broadcast on Rai from PC, tablet, smartphone and smart TV via the internet connection.

How many bets

We have seen where to see on TV and live streaming Outside the night, but how many episodes are planned on Rai 1? In all, three episodes of two episodes each will air (total six episodes): the first on Monday 14 November 2022; the third and last Thursday 17 November 2022. Below is the complete program: