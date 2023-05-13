Exterior night: the previews (plot and cast) of the second episode and last episode on Rai 3 13 May 2023

Tonight, Saturday 13 May 2023, on Rai 3 at 21.20 the second and last episode of Interno notte will be broadcast again, the event series directed by Marco Bellocchio which recounts the tragic days of the kidnapping of Aldo Moro, seen through the multiple points of view of the characters who were protagonists and victims of that tragedy. In all, two episodes all aired in prime time TV. But let’s see together all the information in detail, the plot, the previews and the cast.

Plot (true story), previews

In the second episode, even Pope Paul VI, an acquaintance and friend of his family, follows the story at a distance, while giving up – due to his state of health – the Via Crucis. Attention is then directed to Adriana Faranda, with Bruno Seghetti and Raffaele Fiori, a member of the “Roman column” of the BR. The woman will begin to be overcome by doubts, but retracing her steps seems decidedly complicated.

The seventh episode focuses mainly on the figure of Eleonora Moro, wife of Aldo. Her journey includes meetings with various men – from Zaccagnini (secretary of the DC) to Cossiga, from Pope Paul VI to the journalist Guerzoni – but for her and her children there remains a private pain that the public square cannot soothe.

The eighth episode, the one that closes the series, takes place mainly during the last days of Aldo Moro’s life. After 55 days of captivity, the Red Brigades decided to kill him. Made to get into a red Renault 4 they made him lie down in the trunk and, covered, he was killed by twelve bullets. The car was found on 9 May in via Caetani (Rome).

Cast

We have seen the plot of the second and last episode of Exterior night, but what is the cast of the event series broadcast on Rai 3? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: