Tonight, 12 May 2023, on Rai 3 at 21.20 the first episode of Interno notte will be broadcast again, the event series directed by Marco Bellocchio which recounts the tragic days of the kidnapping of Aldo Moro, seen through the multiple points of view of the characters who were protagonists and victims of that tragedy. In all, two episodes all aired in prime time TV. But let’s see together all the information in detail, the plot, the previews and the cast.

Plot (true story), previews

Rome, March 1978. Aldo Moro, President of the Christian Democrats, the first party in Italy, has been freed by the Red Brigades, the far-left terrorist organization that had kidnapped him, and now he is scrutinizing his fellow soldiers with unforgiving eyes. party, gathered at the bedside of his hospital bed: Giulio Andreotti, Francesco Cossiga and party secretary Benigno Zaccagnini. Street clashes are raging outside: it is the hottest season of the clash between the West and the “Soviet bloc”. In reality, Aldo Moro has not yet been kidnapped and is instead working to give birth to the first unity government in the history of the republic with the external support of the Italian Communist Party. On the one hand it contains the discontent expressed by the representatives of the various “currents” of his party, on the other it works to obtain the guarantee of a vote of confidence from the PCI secretary Enrico Berlinguer. The “historic compromise” of which Moro is the first promoter, however, arouses discontent everywhere: not only in the corridors of Montecitorio but also in the square, among the university students of La Sapienza and in the Vatican, where Pope Paul VI expresses to the President of the DC all his doubts about this political move. Meanwhile Adriana Faranda, Bruno Seghetti and Raffaele Fiori, some members of the “Roman column” of the BR, kidnapped Moro on 16 March, the same day of trust in the IV Andreotti government, after having killed the five men of his escort in via Fani.

In the second episode of Outside Night, Francesco Cossiga, new Minister of the Interior, presides over the War Council convened following the kidnapping of Moro even if the sense of guilt for what happened seems to overwhelm him. Domenico Spinella, head of Digos, would like to involve the PCI security managers in the investigations, since they have men in precisely those environments that most closely support the work of the BR, but the colonels of the Council oppose their involvement. Meanwhile, Red Brigades member Adriana Faranda is recognized by several witnesses as the one who allegedly bought the fake aviator uniforms used by the Red Brigades commando to lurk without attracting attention. In the carpet checks that follow, the police officers arrive as far as the hideout in via Gradoli where the members of the Red Brigades Mario Moretti and Barbara Balzerani are hiding, but when no one opens them, instead of breaking down the door, they desist. Meanwhile, Aldo Moro’s request to start secret negotiations with the BR sent privately to Francesco Cossiga is thwarted by the publication of the letter. Steve Pieczcenik, an American consultant specializing in hostage kidnappings, suggests to the Minister of the Interior to discredit Moro so as to make any unreliable confessions his and at the same time to pretend to open negotiations with the BR and then force them into an unconditional surrender. When on 15 April 1978 the Red Brigades sentenced Moro to death, he urged him to probe the reactions of public opinion in the event of his death. Cossiga had a false communiqué published by the BR in which they announced the killing of Moro and the concealment of his body in the lake of the Duchess, in Abruzzo.

Finally, Paul VI (Toni Servillo), a friend of the family, closely follows the story; the Pope, ill, must give up the Via Crucis. Meanwhile, doubt begins to creep into the mind of the terrorist Adriana Faranda.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the first episode of External Night, but what is the cast of the event series broadcast on Rai 3?