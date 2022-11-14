Outside night: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Outside Night, the TV series directed by Marco Bellocchio broadcast on Rai 1? We tell you right away: in all three episodes of two episodes each will air (total six episodes). The first will air on Monday, November 14, 2022; the third and last Thursday 17 November 2022. Below is the complete program:

First episode: Monday 14 November 2022, 9:25 pm

Second episode: Tuesday 15 November 2022, at 21.25

Third episode: Thursday 17 November 2022, at 21.25

Duration

How long (duration) does each episode of Outside Night last? The various episodes will be broadcast on Rai 1 from 21.25 to 23.40. The duration of each evening will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes (advertising breaks included).

Streaming and tv

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Outside Night, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? The TV series will be broadcast on Monday 14, Tuesday 15 and Thursday 17 November at 21.25 on Rai 1. Not only TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review all the programs broadcast on Rai from PC, tablet, smartphone and smart TV via the internet connection.