With gains that reached 1.20% (Nasdaq) at the close of the New York stock exchanges this Monday, the Ibovespa started the week recovering part of the loss of 1.11% from the previous session, when it had reflected the increase in the perception of risk on the conflict in the Middle East. This Monday, with the exchange rate also showing partial decompression, the B3 index rose 0.67%, to 116,533.85 points, having fluctuated between 115,759.93, at the opening, and a maximum of 116,905.38 points in the session. In the month, Ibovespa still seeks to eliminate losses, now at 0.03% for October, and for the year it increases 6.20%. Turnover at the beginning of the week was restricted to R$17.1 billion.

The day was one of general recovery, well distributed among the shares with the greatest weight and liquidity, with emphasis on banks such as Bradesco (ON +1.10%, PN +1.04%) and BB (ON +2.03%) and for the metal sector, such as Vale (ON +1.07%) and Gerdau (PN +0.94%). Even with the negative oil signal in the session – although with Brent still at a high level, not far from US$ 90 per barrel –, Petrobras ON and PN closed up, respectively, 0.99% and 1.10%. At the top of Ibovespa, Pão de Açúcar (+8.67%), Gol (+6.55%) and Azul (+4.55%). On the opposite side, Natura (-2.75%), Suzano (-2.03%) and Eneva (-1.94%).

“Last Friday, there was a fall in the main assets, with the exception of Petrobras in that session, and today there was a recovery, with Petrobras also showing strength in today’s session, especially in the afternoon when it established itself on the rise. And Vale, which has remained on the sidelines for the last six months, rose today with the price of ore, due to the stimulus announced by the Chinese government, one of the biggest since 2020 – which reinforces the expectation of growth for the infrastructure sector there, something favorable for the demand curve for ore and other metals”, says Thiago Lourenço, variable income operator at Manchester Investimentos.

He also highlights the gradual convergence of the dollar towards the R$5 region, after recently testing the R$5.20 mark. This Monday, the American currency closed the day at R$5.0372, down 1.01%.

The Ibovespa, in turn, has remained lateralized since the beginning of June, notes the operator, generally oscillating in the range of 115 thousand to 118 thousand. “This week, there is important data on both the Chinese economy (GDP) and the American economy, which can contribute as a directional, upward or downward, for the index”, he adds. “Until then, rotation between assets of the same category should prevail, without major movements when looking at the aggregate.”

Even though oil settled at a slightly lower level during the session, reflecting signs that the United States may ease restrictions imposed on Venezuela, with consequences for global supply, the energy segment remains a point of attention, amid to the strong upward trend not only for Petrobras, but also for other assets in the sector listed on B3, notes Lourenço.

In the macro scenario, another positive development this Monday, domestically, was a new signal issued by the Focus Bulletin regarding the anchoring of expectations for inflation in Brazil – now at 4.75% for the IPCA in 2023, compared to previous expectations of 4 .86% for the year – , with favorable effects for the interest curve in the session, highlights Dennis Esteves, partner and specialist at Blue3 Investimentos.

In the external picture, he mentions the positive start to the third quarter earnings season in the USA, with numbers from large banks last Friday, such as JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup – this week, quarterly results from Tesla, Netflix are expected , Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

In geopolitics, Esteves notes that the United States has been working to prevent the conflict from extending beyond Israel and the Gaza Strip, involving other parties, such as Iran. On Sunday, in an interview with the program 60 Minutes, US President Joe Biden suggested moderation or even restraint to Israel, after the initial reaction to the bombings in Gaza. Although Biden reaffirmed that it is legitimate for Israel to neutralize Hamas, he made it clear that it would be a “mistake” to reoccupy the Palestinian territory, which the Israelis left in 2005.