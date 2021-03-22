E.This is a warm-up with grumbling stomachs that some Mainz restaurateurs and hoteliers struggled to do over the weekend after the news from the State Chancellery, which was surprising to many, made the rounds on Friday that it would be in Rhineland-Palatinate under strict conditions and if one was presented negative corona tests should be possible again to serve guests outdoors: as long as the incidence value is below 100. In Mainz, where the all-important number was 57.6 on Monday, the beer garden “F. Minthe ”in the Zollhafen as the first large gastronomic establishment.

The rush remained manageable because visitors had to show a negative test result. “If everything goes well, we will even have a test center right at the entrance from Thursday,” says operator Özgür Ivecen.

The well-known pub “Zur Andau” on Schillerpatz also wants to put its nine tables in front of the door from Thursday. The test center, which has now been housed in the taprooms, has already moved, it said on Monday. The “Lehmanns” in the old town wants to start operations on Wednesday. In the “Kuz-Garten” at the Winterhafen, however, the taps remain turned off for longer because the city has set up a large test center there – which cannot be reconciled with a beer garden. Hotels such as the Hyatt Regency, which will open its terrace on the banks of the Rhine from Thursday, are also ready to go. And the Favorite Park Hotel and the “Laubenheimer Höhe” want to keep them open from Friday to Sunday. But as beautiful as they are: All these small steps towards normalization are subject to change. The situation at the Prime Minister’s Conference could finally change again on Monday evening.