W.If the CSU were eligible for election in the federal states outside Bavaria, according to a survey it would get at least nine percent in the federal elections. This was reported by the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND), citing a survey by the opinion research institute Forsa, which surveyed 1,630 people eligible to vote nationwide from April 28 to 30, excluding Bavaria.

Nine percent said that they would “definitely” want to vote for the CSU in the upcoming federal election if the CSU were to put up candidates not only in the Free State of Bavaria, but throughout Germany. Another 15 percent would choose it “probably”. For 72 percent, choosing the CSU would not be an option or would not be an option.

A quarter of the FDP supporters would vote for CSU

The CSU is particularly popular in the East: There twelve percent would “definitely” make their mark on the CSU. And of the over 60-year-olds of those surveyed, eleven percent would “definitely” vote for the CSU. 24 percent of the FDP supporters also stated that they “definitely” want to vote for a nationwide CSU – another 16 percent would “probably” make their mark there.

Looking at the actual party constellations, another poll sees the Union and the Greens on par with the voters. According to a representative survey of the Insa institute, about which the “Bild” reported on Tuesday, the CDU / CSU would come to 24 percent if there were parliamentary elections on Sunday. That is one point more than in the Insa survey last week. The Greens have also increased by one point to 24 percent. The SPD (15 percent) and the Left (7 percent) each lose one point. AfD and FDP keep their values ​​from the previous week with 12 percent each.