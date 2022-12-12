Outright Games has revealed the first details and the launch date of DC Justice League: Cosmic Mayhem. In the game, developed under license from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of DC, Outright Games is calling upon all DC fans of all ages to join forces against the chaos in a new open world action-adventure game that will be available from March 10, 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S (digital version only in Italy) and Steam. The game allows you to take on the role of your favorite superhero among Batman, Superman or Wonder Woman to defeat Mr. Mxyzptlk, the goblin from the fifth dimension, who intends to cause chaos. It is one of the most powerful super villains with the ability to manipulate space and time, and a tendency to pull tricks. Mr. Mxyzptlk has summoned Starro the Conqueror to keep the Justice League busy and elect himself as the new mayor of Happy Harbor. One of the first villains the Justice League faced in The Brave and the Bold #1. 28 of 1960, Starro the Conqueror, an alien capable of mind control, has wreaked havoc throughout the city. Players will face a series of missions in which they must defeat hordes of enemies using each hero’s unique abilities, from Superman’s Heat Vision and Super Breath to Wonder Woman’s Truth Shot, in order to restore peace to the city. Players will also be able to interact with other members of the Justice League, such as Green Lantern, Cyborg, Flash and Aquaman, who will make some cameos.