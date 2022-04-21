sure you’re done Outriders and even and surely you already have all those legendary weapons and outfits that you worked so hard to obtain and you have already called your friends to enter the games with you.

The point is that People Can Fly wants you to keep playing and new content is coming that is really worth experiencing. Why am I telling you this? Well, I already had the opportunity to hit what they call Worldslayer and, despite the fact that I couldn’t see everything because they didn’t allow me, what I played was very entertaining… And complicated as always.

Before going with the traditional impressions, I must tell you everything that comes in this new content for Outriders. First of all, it is a new campaign that you must conquer, since the anomaly continues to evolve and that will be a new challenge to overcome.

The lands are now filled with cold scenery that completely changes the atmosphere. Even the creatures that were your enemies suffer from this sudden climate change. A new threat is coming that will put you to the test and that will not be so easy to overcome.

New enemies and zones

Aside from surviving the new climate, Outriders Worldslayer It will put you new scenarios to which you must travel. In these new sites you will notice a new series of threats that promise to make your life as small as possible. In other words, there are several adversaries that you have not seen before and that promise to be a headache.

What kind of enemies? Well, from the ones that shoot at you incessantly until you can’t even get your hands in there anymore, to those creatures with a long life bar that won’t drop in a 5-minute game, but will offer you very good loot. .

The good thing is that in this content for Outriders you will find weapons that will help you a lot. The idea is the same, you pick up weapons, you create equipment, you get armor and so on. Whatever of each one, this aspect is far from being neglected, People Can Fly he worked it so well you’ll want to get everything.

It’s nice that the support of Outriders don’t stop, because you can see that it is a title that is working and doesn’t need to fall under the “game as a service” label, even if it seems that way.

Harness the power of Pax

By exploring the past, you will have the opportunity to unlock a second skill tree which adds two new subclasses for each of the original classes. Points for this section are earned by unlocking certain events within Outriders Worldslayer.

But, don’t assume that this will be enough to finish the game because there is a new way to get to the top. There is a new progression system that will be introduced in this new content. This ter will allow you to improve your stamina, brutality, courage and the power of the anomaly.

There are up to 200 points to unlock, so new progress is key to new content for Outriders Worldslayer. These elements will somehow refresh the gaming experience for those who haven’t played in a while because they’re done with everything.

The new ones are going to find a robust system that is worth spending several hours on, because there is a lot to unlock and starting from the beginning and reaching the end will not be an easy task.

The new Apocalypse Tiers and equipment.

With Outriders Worldslayer The Apocalypse Tiers arrive to replace the challenge tiers. These will be active across all worlds and content that players have access to and will go up to level 40 and that will trigger a new level cap on gear.

Now, that brings us to the Apocalypse Tier, a third slot that will allow your team to be much more destructive that will deal much more insane damage to those pesky enemies that Cain will now see. As if this were not enough, a key section for the experience is also added.

A new endgame is coming. If you manage to beat the campaign Outriders Worldslayer, you will be able to know the true objective of the game. I mean, it’s not just about overcoming that complicated story, there’s still more to it, and it’s a test of Tarya Kratar. But for that we have to wait a little longer.

What we might now regard as Outriders 2.0 He comes to give you a second. Now when does she get out Outriders Worldslayer? On June 30, 2022 and out on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Game Pass, Stadia, and the Epic Games Store.

How did Outriders Worldslayer go?

I didn’t throw away a nice hour of a very preliminary version of Outriders Worldslayer and if you have a while without playing, then you are not going to miss it. What is a fact is that, for example, you have some new bars on the screen that say Ascension LVL 01, below is one that indicates the Apocalypse Tier.

The game begins with its dramatic animation where you will see the new creatures, enemies and the snowy scenery that will not even let you breathe. The visual presentation does not look bad at all and it is seen that the new generation of consoles will continue to be the best place to play.

On the other hand, the aforementioned bars, those of Ascension and Apocalypse go up little by little as you eliminate enemies. It’s also worth remembering that depending on your class, you can be aggressive or defensive, function as a sort of support, or go after enemies. All this has not changed.

What continues to impress me is that despite the jamming of enemies on the screen, the game runs quite smoothly and in a very friendly way. This is something we should applaud and People Can Fly fully succeeded. On the other hand, the variety of enemies is such that you will not feel that the experience becomes repetitive… At least that happened in an hour of play.

The final boss I faced in a match with another player was the Fisherman. That fisherman made life very difficult for us, not only did he talk a lot, he had a series of minions that you couldn’t overcome in such a simple way. It was very important to get to him with the best possible stats, otherwise it would be one loss after another.

A game experience is coming that will give a lot of content to fans of Outriders and they are likely to enjoy it very much.