Square Enix today revealed the new expansion of Outriders, a game born from the minds of the creators of Gears of War: Judgment and Bulletstorm. The expansion title is Outriders: Worldslayerwhich will arrive on June 30 on all platforms.

Outriders: Worldslayer is a brutal one looter shooter 1 to 3 player cooperative set in a dark sci-fi universe. Create your own Outrider from one of four powerful classes and start with the original Outriders campaign or use the new level 30 upgrade to throw yourself straight into Worldslayer content with an Outrider properly equipped to take on the deadly and diverse planet Enoch.

You will face the deadliest Mutation ever encountered, Ereshkigal, in the final battle for the survival of humanity. After that, even greater horrors await you in the ultimate endgame experience that takes place in the ancient ruins of Tarya Gratar.

Bartek KmitaCreative Director of People Can Fly, said:

We can’t wait for players to immerse themselves in Worldslayer. In addition to a whole new campaign, we’ve rolled out a ton of new features that expand and improve everything players love about the original title. Worldslayer features around 100 new legendary items, higher gear level caps, Apocalypse difficulty, Apocalypse gear, and new ways to make your Outrider stronger with brand new PAX tree and Ascension levels. Not to mention Tarya Gratar’s Trial, a new endgame experience totally different from anything we’ve done so far in Outriders.

Outriders: Worldslayer will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC (Steam, Epic and Windows Store), Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now from June 30, 2022. The expansion will also be available as paid add-on content for those who already have the base game. The prices have not yet been revealed, but it is already known that it will be possible to enhance your character created from scratch to start immediately with the new content.