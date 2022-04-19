People Can Fly and Square Enix have announced the date of the Full reveal of Outriders Worldslayer, the new expansion of the looter shooter. The day to be marked on the calendar is April 21, 2022precisely at 18:00, Italian time.

The announcement was made via Twitter, as you can see below. In addition to indicating the date of the reveal of Outriders Worldslayer and the time for various time zones, the official account of Outriders has shared a very small teaser which shows very short scenes from the new expansion. You can see it below.

In the past, Outeriders has also proposed the New Horizon expansion. We told you about it in our trial, in which we explained that “Outriders: New Horizon is a successful free expansion in structure and with some changes to the gameplay that ensure greater attention to the quality of life of the players. The fact that it is understood in the purchase it essentially eliminates the defects related to the few contents, it being understood that the Outriders players will find themselves having seen everything in a matter of hours. We will see what 2022 will reserve for the title of People Can Fly, but in the meanwhile, if you still feel like fragging someone or something in style, Outriders is there waiting for you. “