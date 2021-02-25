A lot of details about Outriders were revealed yesterday. Today The developer has clarified Outriders will go at 4K and 60fps on Xbox Series S, and not at 1080p and 30fps as had been initially reported, and that we were even surprised by the capabilities that the Xbox Series S has shown to have. With this announcement the perspective on the performance of the game in the small new generation console is completely changed from Microsoft.
The Xbox Series S has proven to be a next-gen console to which no objection can be made. The fact that Microsoft had put in this small and cheap device RDNA 2.0, and a processor similar to that of the Xbox Series X, allows the console to offer everything we expect from the new generation. Which is clear from the fact that Outriders will go at 4K and 60fps on Xbox Series S.
Xbox Series S also runs 4K games
Outriders will go at 4K and 60 fps on Xbox Series S
The initial report said Outriders would work on Xbox Series X at 4K and 60fpson Xbox Series S at 1080p and 30fps, on Xbox One X at 4k and 30fps, and on Xbox One at 1080p and 30fps. In this way, the Xbox Series S would be performing the same as the Xbox One. What resulted in doubts and criticism from the community to the Xbox Series S. And is that in fact Microsoft’s new generation small console is He has consistently criticized her since her announcement.
But so far the Xbox Series S has proven itself capable of delivering a full next-gen experience. What Outriders will go to 4K and 60fps on Xbox Series S is not something at all strange. While the resolution the console is aiming for is 1440p, there are several games where the console manages to deliver 4K. Outriders joins this list.
According to the developer of The Riftbreaker, the Xbox Series S makes it difficult to develop games
Our broadcast yesterday mistakenly listed an incorrect Xbox Series S output resolution and fps for Outriders.
The correct and intended output is: Xbox Series S at 4k and 60fps.
